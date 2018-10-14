Highway 63 closed for several hours after car hits pedestrian

State Route 63 was closed in both directions for several hours tonight in Visalia after a car hit a person on the highway.

CHP officers say an elderly couple was crossing State Route 63 to get home when a car driving on Avenue 368 swerved to try to avoid them.

The car ended up hitting one of the people crossing the road.

The extent of injuries sustained by the person who was it is not yet known. The area where the collision happened did not have a crosswalk and was very dark.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officials.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.
