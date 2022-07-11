4 injured after driver slams into tree at Highway 99 & 180 interchange in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people are recovering in the hospital after a driver slammed into a tree in Central Fresno.It happened around 2:30 pm Sunday near Highway 99 and the Highway 180 connector, causing a major traffic backup.Authorities say for some reason, the driver veered off the road and down an embankment before hitting the tree.All four people were taken to the hospital with major injuries.CHP officers are now trying to determine why the car lost control.