4 injured after driver slams into tree at Highway 99 & 180 interchange in Central Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Four injured after driver slams into tree at Highway 99 & 180 interchange

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people are recovering in the hospital after a driver slammed into a tree in Central Fresno.

It happened around 2:30 pm Sunday near Highway 99 and the Highway 180 connector, causing a major traffic backup.

Authorities say for some reason, the driver veered off the road and down an embankment before hitting the tree.

All four people were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

CHP officers are now trying to determine why the car lost control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcar crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Washburn Fire: Sprinklers protecting giant sequoias, 1,591 acres burn
Tulare Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded
Man and woman shot and killed in Central Fresno
Man arrested for carjacking FedEx driver in central Fresno
Shocking video shows Sanger woman allegedly lighting man on fire
Fresno's first retail cannabis shop to open its doors on Monday
Valley prison inmates can now earn a Fresno State bachelor's degree
Show More
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Good Sports: Merced's young world champion takes on boxing world
No bond for alleged repeat drunk driver charged with DUI manslaughter
SoCalGas offers life-changing services for families in need
How a non-profit is getting Valley teens involved in their community
More TOP STORIES News