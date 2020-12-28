Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Highway 99 off-ramp in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A body has been found on the Highway 99 off-ramp in Southwest Fresno.

CHP Officers have confirmed a person was hit and killed by a car near the Highway 99 off-ramp at Jensen Avenue.

Investigators say a pedestrian was walking on the highway when they were hit by a car around 4:30 this morning.

They added that dark conditions are to blame.

The driver of the Chevy wasn't injured.
