FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Northbound State Route 99 in southwest Fresno is now open to drivers after a crash involving a big rig shut down the highway for several hours early Thursday morning.The crash happened after 2 am near North Avenue.CHP officers said the semi-truck driver was merging onto the highway when they hit a green pickup with a landscaping trailer parked on the right shoulder.The semi was hauling pastries, which spilled across the roadway. The driver suffered minor injuries.No one else was hurt.Traffic was backed up while crews worked to clear the scene.