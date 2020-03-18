Construction on Hwy 99 between Kingsburg, Selma begins in April

The northbound and southbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes in both directions. The off-ramps on Bethel Avenue and Mountain View Avenue will be closed.
Kingsburg and Selma Area Commuters: Caltrans is announcing the anticipated start of the Kingsburg to Selma Rehab Project.— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) March 18, 2020
Please see the attached photos for additional details and map. pic.twitter.com/EqKkc07xw1
Repairs will be made along the highway, starting at Sierra Avenue/State Route 201 in Kingsburg to Second Street in Selma.
Drivers should expect delays in their commute.
The project is expected to last through April 2021.