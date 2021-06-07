Traffic backed up on Highway 99 and Applegate Rd. in Atwater due to crash

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic is currently backed up on southbound Highway 99 north of Applegate Road in the Atwater area due to a crash.California Highway Patrol officers say the right lane will be closed for an unknown period of time.The left lane will remain open, but officers recommend finding a different route as the crash scene is still active.Officers added that the Applegate Road off-ramp will remain closed until the right lane is reopened.It is not known what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt.