Traffic backed up on Highway 99 and Applegate Rd. in Atwater due to crash

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic is currently backed up on southbound Highway 99 north of Applegate Road in the Atwater area due to a crash.

California Highway Patrol officers say the right lane will be closed for an unknown period of time.

The left lane will remain open, but officers recommend finding a different route as the crash scene is still active.

Officers added that the Applegate Road off-ramp will remain closed until the right lane is reopened.

It is not known what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt.
