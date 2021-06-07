ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic is currently backed up on southbound Highway 99 north of Applegate Road in the Atwater area due to a crash.
California Highway Patrol officers say the right lane will be closed for an unknown period of time.
The left lane will remain open, but officers recommend finding a different route as the crash scene is still active.
Officers added that the Applegate Road off-ramp will remain closed until the right lane is reopened.
It is not known what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt.
Traffic backed up on Highway 99 and Applegate Rd. in Atwater due to crash
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News