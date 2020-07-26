Woman's car goes airborne onto Highway 99, no major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CHP officers are crediting correctly installed car seats with helping save two children from serious injuries during a crash in southwest Fresno on Saturday.A Toyota Rav4 was heading west on Highway 180 just before 1 p.m. when authorities say the woman driver veered off the roadway for unknown reasons, then went airborne and landed on Highway 99.The SUV hit three other vehicles, but no one was seriously hurt.The driver of the Rav4 and two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Officers say the outcome could have been much worse if the kids were not properly secured in car seats.