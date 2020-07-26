Woman's car goes airborne onto Highway 99, no major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CHP officers are crediting correctly installed car seats with helping save two children from serious injuries during a crash in southwest Fresno on Saturday.

A Toyota Rav4 was heading west on Highway 180 just before 1 p.m. when authorities say the woman driver veered off the roadway for unknown reasons, then went airborne and landed on Highway 99.

The SUV hit three other vehicles, but no one was seriously hurt.

The driver of the Rav4 and two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers say the outcome could have been much worse if the kids were not properly secured in car seats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestcar crashchphighway 99
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worship and prayer event set to take place outside Fresno City Hall
Parents arrested for murder of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, police say
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
2 arrested for deadly Madera County crash
Central California coronavirus cases
New Hobby Lobby opens in northwest Fresno
Blood drive held to honor man killed in Downtown Fresno in 2017
Show More
Worship rally held in Sanger after Gov. Newsom's recent shutdown order
State withholds funding from Atwater, Coalinga for defying public health orders
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crashing into Fresno County canal
72-year-old inmate who murdered his roommate to be transferred to Valley nursing home
New Clovis homeowner loses house before moving in after fire
More TOP STORIES News