Multi-vehicle crash involving big rig stops traffic on SB Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic along southbound Highway 99 in Fresno was backed up after a multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig on Wednesday morning.

It happened on the highway just north of Clinton Avenue.


Officials say seven vehicles were involved in the crash, including a big rig. Investigators believe the collision was weather-related, and drivers were going too fast.

The truck jack-knifed while trying to avoid crashed vehicles, blocking the southbound lanes of the highway. Traffic was backed up to Shaw Avenue for about an hour.

The lanes have since reopened.

Authorities say some people were taken to the hospital with complaints of pain.

