Multi-vehicle crash involving big rig stops traffic on SB Highway 99 in Fresno

It happened on the highway just north of Clinton Avenue.
FRESNO: All lanes blocked on Southbound SR 99 due to a multi-vehicle collision just north of Olive Avenue. Traffic backed up nearly to Shaw Avenue. Advise alternate routes, no ETO available at this time. pic.twitter.com/Muk17cOxsY— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) March 11, 2020
Officials say seven vehicles were involved in the crash, including a big rig. Investigators believe the collision was weather-related, and drivers were going too fast.
The truck jack-knifed while trying to avoid crashed vehicles, blocking the southbound lanes of the highway. Traffic was backed up to Shaw Avenue for about an hour.
The lanes have since reopened.
Authorities say some people were taken to the hospital with complaints of pain.
