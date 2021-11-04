WATCH
car crash
Driver injured after slamming into highway guard rail in southwest Fresno
He was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.
KFSN
Driver slams into highway guard rail in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a crash in southwest Fresno on Thursday morning.
It happened before 2:30 am.
Investigators say the driver slammed into a guard rail at the Highway 180 on-ramp to northbound Highway 99.
He was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.
Officers say they believe the man may have been drinking.
