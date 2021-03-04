Driver crashes through guardrail, falls onto Highway 99 in Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver crossing an overpass in Madera lost control of their vehicle, crashed through a guardrail and fell onto Highway 99 on Thursday morning.It happened just after 1:30 am on the Avenue 16 overpass.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver was attempting to go over the overpass when they crashed through the guardrail.The driver was injured, but authorities have not released their condition.CHP officers are now investigating what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.Caltrans shut down the Avenue 16 overpass while crews work to repair the guardrail.