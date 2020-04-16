3 women injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three women were hospitalized after a rollover crash in central Fresno on Thursday morning.
It happened just after 1 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 near Belmont.
California Highway Patrol officers say the vehicle was traveling at high speed when the car drifted toward the center divider.
The driver over-corrected and skidded on the right shoulder, officials say. The car went up an embankment and rolled over, crashing into a light pole.
All three women were wearing seat belts and taken to a nearby hospital with cuts and complaints of pain.
No other vehicles were involved.
Southbound 99 was closed for about 45 minutes.
