1 child killed, 10 people hospitalized after big rig crashes into 5 vehicles on Hwy 99 near Selma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash involving six vehicles on Highway 99 in Fresno County has left one child dead and 10 people hospitalized, in what a CHP officer described as 'absolute carnage.'

The accident happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Mountain View Avenue, south of Selma, around 1:15 Sunday afternoon

The driver of the big rig pulling a trailer full of fruit did not notice traffic in front of him stop, according to CHP Spokesperson Mike Salas.

The big rig slammed into five other vehicles and burst into flames.

A total of 15 people were in the six vehicles, and 10 of them are being treated at Community Regional Medical Center for moderate to major injuries.

One child was killed as a result of the crash.

CHP officers are currently trying to clear the roadway, while investigating the incident.

Salas said the accident was a tragedy and cautioned drivers to slow down on the roads, especially in areas where construction is taking place.

"It's absolutely gut-wrenching. It's just the worst possible outcome we could have possibly imagined on Mother's day. There's going to be definitely a grieving family, among others, but the loss of a child is just unimaginable," said Salas.

The crash also shut down part of the highway for several hours.

Authorities say the big rig driver could be charged with gross vehicular manslaughter.
