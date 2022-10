A crash on Highway 99 leads to a U-Haul truck in Bear Creek

Officials say the crash happened Saturday morning, sending the U-haul into Bear Creek along Highway 99.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash involving a U-Haul slowed traffic on Highway 99 for hours.

Officials say the crash happened Saturday morning, sending the U-haul into Bear Creek along the highway.

RELATED: ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker

One lane of traffic was shut down until crews removed the moving truck this afternoon.

There's no information on what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.