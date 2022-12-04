Suspect arrested following a fiery and fatal DUI crash on Highway 99, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Jose Lopez Gracida has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence following a fiery, fatal crash on Highway 99.

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 25-year-old man has been arrested for a deadly crash on Highway 99.

Officials say he's suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

California Highway Patrol officers were responding to the northbound lanes of 99 near Clovis Avenue for reports of a "blacked out" Mitsubishi Galant blocking the middle lane of traffic.

Investigators say before officers arrived, the suspect Jose Garcida hit the vehicle.

The Mitsubishi with a 28-year-old woman inside caught fire.

She did not survive.

Garcida was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Officials say upon his release, Garcida will be charged with vehicular manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol.

Investigators believe the Mitsubishi was likely involved in another crash before Garcida hit it.