Bicyclist hit by car on Highway 99 in Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a bicyclist was injured in a crash on Highway 99 in Fresno on Tuesday.Officers say the bike rider was traveling up the northbound on-ramp at Golden State Boulevard just before 8:30 a.m., when he approached the front of an oncoming vehicle.The driver hit the bicyclist, injuring his leg and body. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.CHP investigators say the bicyclist was at fault for riding on the highway.