Woman hit and killed while trying to cross Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hit and killed while trying to cross Highway 99 in Fresno on Sunday night.The crash happened near Belmont Avenue in central Fresno shortly before 6 p.m.Lanes of the highway were shut down for a few hours while authorities were investigating.Officers say the woman was hit while attempting to cross Highway 99 while pulling a rolling suitcase.One vehicle hit her suitcase and sent her items all over the roadway.She was attempting to gather her things when another vehicle hit and killed her.Authorities have identified her as 41-year-old Rachel Westfall.All Southbound lanes of the highway were closed and traffic was backed up for a couple of miles. The lanes were reopened at about 7:50 pm.Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash and the driver who hit the woman stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.