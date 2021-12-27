Woman hit and killed while trying to cross Highway 99 in Fresno

Authorities have identified the victim as 41-year-old Rachel Westfall.
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman hit and killed while trying to cross Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hit and killed while trying to cross Highway 99 in Fresno on Sunday night.

The crash happened near Belmont Avenue in central Fresno shortly before 6 p.m.

Lanes of the highway were shut down for a few hours while authorities were investigating.

Officers say the woman was hit while attempting to cross Highway 99 while pulling a rolling suitcase.

One vehicle hit her suitcase and sent her items all over the roadway.

She was attempting to gather her things when another vehicle hit and killed her.

Authorities have identified her as 41-year-old Rachel Westfall.

All Southbound lanes of the highway were closed and traffic was backed up for a couple of miles. The lanes were reopened at about 7:50 pm.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash and the driver who hit the woman stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopedestrian strucktraffic
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News