Northbound Highway 99 blocked by multi-vehicle crash near Selma, officials say

The crash happened near Manning Avenue, north of Selma.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
Officials reported dense fog in the area. A photo from a traffic camera showed very low visibility.
Drivers commuting along the highway are advised to use an alternate route and expect delays while crews work to clear the scene.
FRESNO COUNTY: Northbound SR 99 is currently stopped at Manning Avenue due to a multi-vehicle collision. Crews en route to scene to clear vehicles and debris. Dense fog in the area, please exercise extreme caution. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/dmiOU4mzMs— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 14, 2022
