FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The southbound Highway 99 connector ramp to Highway 180 in Fresno has reopened following a big rig crash on Tuesday morning, Caltrans says.Officials say the semi-truck jack-knifed, blocking the lanes along eastbound Highway 180 for a couple of hours.Traffic was diverted while crews worked to clear the highway.Further information on what led up to the crash was not immediately available.