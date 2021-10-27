Road closures to be in place during repairs on Highway 99 in Fowler

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Road repair dollars are being put to use on Highway 99 in Fowler.Caltrans crews have southbound lanes shut down at Manning Avenue.Crews are directing drivers onto Manning Ave. while repairs are done on the highway through the night.The southbound lanes of traffic will reopen at 5 am.They'll stay open all day before another roadwork closure starts again at 10 pm Wednesday night on Highway 99.