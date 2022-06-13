Man shot multiple times on Highway 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times on Highway 99 Sunday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 99 south, north of Olive around 5:30 pm.

Officers say a maroon Chevy Tahoe pulled up next to the man's car and a passenger from the Tahoe shot at them multiple times.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Officers say there will be a full closure southbound on Highway 99 as the investigation continues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshootinghighway 99
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Senators announce an initial agreement on gun control legislation
Arrest made in decades-old murder case of Tulare County woman
Woman shot in SW Fresno threatened to kill sons, police say
Man arrested after standoff with police at west central Fresno motel
Man stabbed after starting structure fire in Visalia, police say
Authorities investigating vandalism at Yosemite National Park
Toby Keith announces he's been fighting stomach cancer
Show More
Residents frustrated, Walmart shut down due to water issues in Sanger
Man hit and killed by car in Kings County, CHP says
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Visalia, police say
Fresno EOC holds fundraiser, events this PRIDE month
Man attacks Porterville taco truck, causes $500 worth of damage
More TOP STORIES News