Man shot multiple times on Highway 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times on Highway 99 Sunday evening.
The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 99 south, north of Olive around 5:30 pm.
Officers say a maroon Chevy Tahoe pulled up next to the man's car and a passenger from the Tahoe shot at them multiple times.
The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.
Officers say there will be a full closure southbound on Highway 99 as the investigation continues.
