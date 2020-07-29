NB Highway 99 in Tulare closed at Bardsley Ave. after multi-vehicle crash

Caltrans reported a big rig spilled fuel onto the roadway, and crews are working to clean it.
Further details regarding the crash and if there were any injuries were not immediately available.
Officials say traffic is backed up about two miles south of Bardsley. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.
Tulare: Northbound 99 just south of Bardsley Ave CLOSED due to multiple vehicle collision involving big rig, resulting in fuel spill. Traffic back up currently 2 miles. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/RURZAWeCTa— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) July 29, 2020
This is a developing story. Click here for more updates on traffic conditions.