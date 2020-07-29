traffic

NB Highway 99 in Tulare closed at Bardsley Ave. after multi-vehicle crash

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The northbound lanes of Highway 99 in Tulare are closed just south of Bardsley Avenue after a crash involving multiple vehicles, officials say.

Caltrans reported a big rig spilled fuel onto the roadway, and crews are working to clean it.

Further details regarding the crash and if there were any injuries were not immediately available.

Officials say traffic is backed up about two miles south of Bardsley. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.



This is a developing story. Click here for more updates on traffic conditions.
