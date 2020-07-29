NB Highway 99 in Tulare closed at Bardsley Ave. after multi-vehicle crash

Tulare: Northbound 99 just south of Bardsley Ave CLOSED due to multiple vehicle collision involving big rig, resulting in fuel spill. Traffic back up currently 2 miles. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/RURZAWeCTa — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) July 29, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The northbound lanes of Highway 99 in Tulare are closed just south of Bardsley Avenue after a crash involving multiple vehicles, officials say.Caltrans reported a big rig spilled fuel onto the roadway, and crews are working to clean it.Further details regarding the crash and if there were any injuries were not immediately available.Officials say traffic is backed up about two miles south of Bardsley. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.