Highway closed in Fresno County as authorities investigate double shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in western Fresno County Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of two shooting victims in the area of South Madera Avenue and West Excelsior Avenue just after 1:00 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officers have closed Highway 145 from Excelsior Avenue to South Colusa Avenue as they continue to investigate.

Further information on the incident have not been released.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

