Three people were killed after a car going north on Highway 41, drifted into the southbound lanes -- crashing head-on into another vehicle.The identity of the people who were killed has not yet been released.The driver of the car that drifted is identified as 21-year-old Tyler Veeneman from Avenal was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.