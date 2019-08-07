Hiker dies after falling nearly 300 feet down mountainside in Madera County

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is sending out a warning to hikers after a man fell to his death while hiking in the High Sierra.On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office received a call of a hiker who had fallen near Iceberg Lake.Authorities say, Terrence Casey, 53, of Glendora, was crossing a ridgeline above the lake when he lost his footing. Unfortunately, authorities say Casey did not have the right gear to stop his fall and fell about 200 to 300 feet.Casey's hiking partner attempted to help him but also fell down the mountainside. When the hiking partner was able to reach him safely, he discovered his partner was dead.One of the reporting parties was a search and rescue volunteer from Ventura County who was able to help Casey's hiking partner and contact authorities.As soon as weather conditions permitted, Alpine Search and Rescue Members from the Mono County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol Helicopter responded to the incident and were able to recover Casey's body.The Madera County Sheriff's Office wants to remind hikers to be prepared with the proper gear for weather conditions.Iceberg Lake is on the East Side of the Sierra crest just below Mount Ritter around 10,000 feet and still has areas with snow.The Sheriff's Office says regardless of your level of experience, always make a safety plan and let people know your hiking route.