Hiker's body recovered after falling while climbing Mount Humphreys

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hiker's body has been found hours after he fell while climbing Mount Humphreys.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Air National Guard on Monday to find the body of 52-year-old Paul Sheykhzadeh.Witnesses saw the man plummet from just under 14-thousand feet in elevation over the weekend.The sheriff's office used their Eagle One chopper to find the body on Monday and then rappelled down from the national guard's helicopter to get to Sheykhzadeh.Investigators draped an American flag over his body at the recovery site.The Sheriff's Office says the man served as a doctor, and also volunteered for the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Nevada.