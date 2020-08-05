Hiker's body recovered after falling while climbing Mount Humphreys

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hiker's body has been found hours after he fell while climbing Mount Humphreys.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Air National Guard on Monday to find the body of 52-year-old Paul Sheykhzadeh.

Witnesses saw the man plummet from just under 14-thousand feet in elevation over the weekend.

The sheriff's office used their Eagle One chopper to find the body on Monday and then rappelled down from the national guard's helicopter to get to Sheykhzadeh.

Investigators draped an American flag over his body at the recovery site.

The Sheriff's Office says the man served as a doctor, and also volunteered for the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Nevada.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mountainshiking
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia police turns to community for help with info after triple homicide
Mother of Clovis High wrestler pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
Loved ones remember pregnant woman hit and killed by driver in NW Fresno
Technical issue causing CA to under-report COVID-19 cases
Chowchilla prison sergeant is 8th state prison employee to die from COVID
Central California coronavirus cases
Sales tax increase rejected before going to voters in Merced Co.
Show More
Beirut explosion kills at least 70, injures thousands
Valley elementary schools face hurdles in applying for reopen waivers
US nears 5 million coronavirus cases
Some CA schools can apply for waiver to return to in-person instruction
Fresno Co. Board of Supervisors working to help families with pandemic relief funds
More TOP STORIES News