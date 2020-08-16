18-year-old man found safely after being separated from hiking partner

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team safely found an 18-year-old hiker who had been lost for several days.

Deputies say the hiker was separated from his hiking partner last week and spent two days lost near the Wishon Reservoir.

Search and Rescue deputies found the hiker on Friday and had to use some horse units to safely bring him out of the wilderness on Saturday.
