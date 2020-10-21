Dramatic rescue: Teen hiker airlifted from SoCal mountain

A hiker fell twenty feet on Tuesday after losing his footing while climbing a steep part of Ice House Canyon Trail near Mount Baldy.Fortunately, he survived that fall and rescuers were there in time to get him to safety.Deputies from Southern California were called just after 11 am, once the 18-year old hiker's friend got out of the canyon to call 911 for help.Rescuers used a chopper to lower someone down to get to the injured hiker.Once the 18-year-old was hooked up, he was lifted back to the chopper and then taken to the hospital for treatment.Investigators say he was seriously injured in the big fall but he's going to be okay.