Hills Fire burns 1,900 acres, 45% contained, CAL FIRE says

The blaze is burning in the area of Highway 33 and Sutter Avenue south of Coalinga. It has consumed 1,900 acres and is 45% contained.
The fire sparked last Saturday. CAL FIRE crews say extreme temperatures and steep terrain have hindered efforts to fully contain the blaze.
A helicopter pilot from Southern California, Michael Fournier, 52, died while dropping water during the firefight on Wednesday.
The veteran pilot was employed by Guardian helicopter which had a "call when needed" contract with CAL FIRE.
