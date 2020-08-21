wildfire

Hills Fire burns 1,900 acres, 45% contained, CAL FIRE says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hills Fire continues to burn in Western Fresno County, but firefighters say they are gaining some control over the wildfire.

The blaze is burning in the area of Highway 33 and Sutter Avenue south of Coalinga. It has consumed 1,900 acres and is 45% contained.

The fire sparked last Saturday. CAL FIRE crews say extreme temperatures and steep terrain have hindered efforts to fully contain the blaze.

A helicopter pilot from Southern California, Michael Fournier, 52, died while dropping water during the firefight on Wednesday.

The veteran pilot was employed by Guardian helicopter which had a "call when needed" contract with CAL FIRE.

Family members described 52-year-old Michael Fournier as a man who made it a point to put others before himself, something his firefighting efforts can attest to.

