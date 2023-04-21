Dine and Dish: Hino Oishi in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When you get a chance to watch a chef prepare your meal, it can be mesmerizing.

With teppanyaki-style cooking, customers expect good food and a great show.

At Hino Oishi at Campus Pointe near Fresno State, once Chef George Vang gets your attention, it's showtime.

"You can hear them all the way across the room, oh the chef is here."

Then things really start to heat up.

"I would say it's more of a 'get to know the chef personally' because most of the time at a restaurant you don't actually see the chef," said Vang.

We certainly didn't have to egg on Chef George to show off his skills.

"Teppanyaki is basically when the chef comes out in front of you. They do a little bit of entertaining. Cook your bacon fried rice in front of you," said Sendie. Pabphane, the general manager.

The food comes in hot right onto your plate.

"I had the lunch special. Shrimp chicken and beef I believe very good, very good," said Tony Joe, a customer.

"When you see customers enjoy your food, it makes you want to learn more and be better."

And bring the heat into the process.

"It does get pretty hot but one of my jokes I say to my customers. I say well I'm already hot. I'm a hot Asian guy. I can't get any hotter."

Proteins include everything from steak and chicken

To lobster and scallops.

Somehow it all fit onto a very heavy plate.

"The main reason why people come to our restaurant is our teppanyaki and also for our hot and spicy sauce," said Pabphane. "That's tremendous."