Centro La Familia celebrates 50 years!

ABC30 is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a salute to Centro La Familia Advocacy Services! The nonprofit is celebrating 50 years of service to the community this year.

Centro helps connect families in need with life sustaining resources. It was founded in 1972 as a student project from a Chicano studies class at Fresno City College. The student found that many families seeking services by the Department of Social Services were being turned away due to language barriers and government forms that were difficult to fill out. Student volunteers set up chairs outside the offices and began assisting families by translating and helping them fill out forms.

Since then, Centro has grown into a multi-service agency offering social service, education and health programs in rural and urban areas of Fresno County.

Centro La Familia now serves more than 15,000 clients every year through culturally sensitive programs and interventions that promote health, wellness and economic stability. It also reaches more than 150,000 community members through outreach presentations, education, special events and multi-media.

