Man hit and killed by multiple cars in Southeast Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says several vehicles hit a man Monday night in southeast Fresno.

Authorities have identified the man as Calvin Yarbor, 43, of Fresno.

It happened at Ventura and 4th Street just after 9 p.m. Police say the victim was rolling around on the road when several cars collided with him.
Witnesses told police the man looked high or drunk at the time of the incident. All vehicles involved stopped and cooperated with authorities.

Authorities say the man died at the scene.
