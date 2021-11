FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a suspected hit-and-run crash in a northeast Fresno restaurant parking lot.Officers responded to the Applebee's on Fresno Street and Friant Avenue around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.They found a man in his 40s with injuries to his head and body.The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.A parked car that appeared to have been hit by another vehicle was also found in the parking lot.Investigators say they're now searching for the driver of a silver Audi who left the scene after the crash.The cause of the crash is under investigation.