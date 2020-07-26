Man killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno, authorities looking for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in central Fresno Saturday night.

Investigators say the driver of a black Honda civic hit and killed a man crossing the road at Clinton and Weber just before 11 p.m.

Police say the victim died at the scene and they are now asking for the public's help in finding this runaway driver.
