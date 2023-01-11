1 killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno, suspect arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a suspected hit-and-run crash in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of First and McKinley just before 3 am.

The Fresno Police Department said that while officers were headed to the scene, they got a report of someone running from the crash scene toward Highway 41.

The 33-year-old man was found and arrested for felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges.

Two men inside the other car were taken to the hospital. One of them died from his injuries.

The suspect and victims have not been identified.