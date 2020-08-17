Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person has died after being hit by a car in central Fresno Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say it happened just before 2 p.m. near E. Pine and N. Palm avenues.
The suspect left the scene after hitting the victim.
Authorities are describing the suspect's vehicle as a dark blue pickup truck.
No additional details have been released at this time.
