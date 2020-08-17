Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person has died after being hit by a car in central Fresno Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened just before 2 p.m. near E. Pine and N. Palm avenues.

The suspect left the scene after hitting the victim.

Authorities are describing the suspect's vehicle as a dark blue pickup truck.

No additional details have been released at this time.

