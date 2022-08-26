Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in central Fresno, police searching for suspect

Police are searching for the driver accused of a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the driver accused of a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.

It happened just after 1 Friday morning on Olive and Millbrook.

Police say video surveillance from a nearby home shows a man on Eastbound Olive when the driver of a Kia almost hit him.

Officers say the driver circled back to the pedestrian, they got in an argument and the driver sped toward the victim.

The 67-year-man suffered head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he's expected to recover.

The suspect driver's car is described as a grey or silver four-door Kia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.