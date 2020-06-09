Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run collision in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the driver that was involved in a felony hit-and-run crash in northwest Fresno on Monday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. at Blackstone and Rialto Avenues.
Investigators say a man was crossing Blackstone when a driver in dark-colored car struck him at a high speed, and then drove away.
"Witnesses told us the vehicle didn't even slow, didn't hit the brakes, just kept going," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen
The victim was taken to a Fresno hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not released.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
