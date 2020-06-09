Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run collision in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the driver that was involved in a felony hit-and-run crash in northwest Fresno on Monday night.It happened around 10 p.m. at Blackstone and Rialto Avenues.Investigators say a man was crossing Blackstone when a driver in dark-colored car struck him at a high speed, and then drove away."Witnesses told us the vehicle didn't even slow, didn't hit the brakes, just kept going," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim TietjenThe victim was taken to a Fresno hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not released.Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.