Police searching for semi-truck driver involved in southwest Fresno hit-and-run crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in southwest Fresno Thursday morning.It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Central and Orange Avenues.Police say a pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Orange when a semi-truck pulled out in front of him.The pick-up driver could not brake in time and crashed into the back of the semi-truck.The big-rig did not stop after the collision.Paramedics rushed the pick-up truck driver to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.At this time, investigators are searching for the semi-truck driver involved in the crash.