Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run Merced County crash, officials say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 10 pm Monday on Highway 140 and Buhach Road, west of Merced.

Officers say the driver of a Nissan Sentra was headed west on Highway 140 and was turning left onto Buhach when he collided with a motorcycle.

The rider was thrown from the bike, and was hit by an oncoming Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Ford stopped at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan drove off, but was later found at home.

He's been identified as 23-year-old Luis Romero.

Officers determined he was not under the influence, and he was arrested for Felony Hit and Run and Vehicular Manslaughter.

Romero was booked in the Merced County jail, with bail set at just over 20-thousand dollars.