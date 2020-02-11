hit and run accident

Woman involved in deadly hit-and-run in central Fresno receives 2-year sentence

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Michael Sampedro was a generous man who worked hard in the construction field.

Monday, his sisters and loved ones told Susan Chenot that if the tables were turned, he would have never left her dying in the street. His heart was too big for that.

"I know Mike would have gone to the person to do anything he could for her, even just to sit there for the last moments," says Irma Sigala, a relative of Sampedro.

Prosecutors say 56-year-old Chenot was speeding last August and had toxic levels of meth in her system when she struck Sampedro. Police say she stopped briefly but continued on to her family's house.

RELATED: Police arrest suspect in deadly hit and run in central Fresno

Witnesses gave investigators detailed information, including the license plate that helped them track down Chenot a few miles away. The blue Mini Cooper had visible damage to the front windshield.

During the sentencing, Chenot sobbed, saying she's sincerely sorry for what she did.

"I understand and I want so much to help any way I can to help the family," Chenot said.

Chenot's public defender told the court while she's on probation, she will get a job and pay $7,500 in restitution to Sampedro's family.

Loved ones gave the judge a glimpse of who he was in life. He was the caretaker and memory maker of the family. Camping trips were always a fun tradition.

"He was the first one up to set up a campsite and the last one to sleep to make sure we were all safe and comfortable," Sigala said. "It's especially difficult as the days come without Mikey."

Family members do not believe Chenot's recollection to investigators that she did not know she hit someone. Police say she struck Sampedro's skateboard and it sent him plummeting into a street pole.

Chenot does have some criminal history.

At the time of the crash, she was on probation for corporal injury to a spouse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnosentencingmethhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Visalia
1 injured in Fresno hit-and-run crash, good Samaritans stop suspect
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run involving police car in Porterville
Driver charged in crash that killed 10-year-old Visalia girl last August
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News