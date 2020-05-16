hit and run accident

Hit-and-run driver in west central Fresno apologizes to victim before leaving, arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CHP officers tracked down and arrested a hit-and-run driver who apologized to his victim before taking off from the crash scene.

A Toyota Sedan and Ford Mustang were traveling southbound on Highway 99 near Olive just before 2 a.m.

The Toyota hit the Mustang and caused it to slam into a light pole and knock it down.

The driver of the Toyota pulled over to check on the Mustang's driver, apologized for causing the crash and took off.

The Mustang's driver called police and through witness statements, investigators eventually found the Toyota's driver at CRMC.

Once he received treatment, officers arrested the suspect driver for hit-and-run and they found he was also driving under the influence.

The driver of the Mustang only suffered minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohit and runduicommunity regional medical centerdui crashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
Fresno Police searching for semi-truck driver involved in hit-and-run
Mom remembers 2-year-old child killed in hit-and-run collision in Fresno Co.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Kingsburg
Fresno Police hunting for driver who hit and killed woman crossing Olive Ave.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen rescued, hospitalized after falling 50 feet down ravine in Tulare County
Central California coronavirus cases
Tulare County explains why its COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly
Firefighters battle apartment fire in central Fresno, no injuries reported
Fresno 'rage room' says city is allowing it to reopen
Fresno County asks to move further into Phase 2 of state's reopening plans
Visalia Police arrest delivery driver for stealing 300 packages
Show More
Some businesses not waiting for Tulare County to advance through reopening stages
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Atwater declares itself 'sanctuary city' for business, allows owners to open
Lost your health insurance due to COVID-19? Here's where to find help in the Central Valley
Fresno Co. casino making ends meet by selling gas, food
More TOP STORIES News