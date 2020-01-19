CHP arrest suspected runaway DUI driver in northwest Fresno Sunday morning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has confirmed that the CHP arrested a runaway DUI driver just moments after they slammed into another car in Northwest Fresno Sunday morning.The hit-and-run collision happened just before 1 a.m. on Highway 99 near Golden State.Officers say the intoxicated driver hit another vehicle and sent it off of the road.Response teams found the victim inside their car suffering from major, but non-life threatening injuries.The CHP says the victim is now being treated for concussion-like symptoms.Officers kept driving down the highway and quickly found the suspected vehicle.They pulled the hit-and run-driver over and made an arrest.That suspect has not been identified, but they are now facing felony DUI and hit-and-run charges.