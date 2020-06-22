hit and run

Police searching for hit-and-run driver that struck man in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a driver who struck a man in central Fresno on Monday morning and then left the scene.

It happened just before 12:30 am at the intersection on Fifth Street and Ventura Avenue.

Police say witnesses saw a black vehicle strike a man in the road. They said the man was in the middle of the intersection, but it wasn't clear if he was crossing the street.

Officers arrived to find the man on the ground. He was taken to a local hospital, but his condition hasn't been released.

Police have not provided a description of the driver or any further information about the vehicle.
