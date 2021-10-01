Fresno police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian

Investigators believe the driver was turning onto Divisadero Street from Maddy Drive back on September 20, when they hit the victim as she was using the crosswalk.
The victim suffered a broken leg and other injuries. She's expected to recover.
Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver is a woman between 20 and 30 years old.
The vehicle involved is a maroon car, possibly a Nissan.
The driver's side turn signal would be damaged because of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department or Valley Crime Stoppers.