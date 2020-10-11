Hit-and-run driver crashes into tree in Madera, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Police arrested a hit-and-run driver after he ran from the scene of a crash Sunday morning.The suspect, a man in his early 20's, crashed into a stop sign warning and then into a tree near Dutra and Schnoor around 1:30 am.Officers eventually found the suspect near the Madera Fairgrounds a few hours after the crash.Police arrested him on hit-and-run charges and they believe he was driving under the influence at the time of the collision.The suspect was not injured and no other cars or property were damaged in the crash.