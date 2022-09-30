Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is looking for the semi-truck driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Kings County.

It happened just before 6 Friday morning on Avenal Cutoff Road at Lincoln Avenue.

Officers say a motorcycle rider was heading south when an oncoming car tried to turn off the road and pulled in front of the biker.

The rider hit the side of the car and fell from his motorcycle.

He was then hit by a passing semi-truck. Officers say the truck driver did not stop.

The rider died at the scene.

The driver of the car stayed there and is cooperating with the investigation.

The motorcycle rider had on a Go-pro camera that investigators hope will provide more answers.