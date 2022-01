MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 24-year-old Winton man was arrested Thursday accused of hitting another man with his car in Merced.Police say Devin Jacob Badillo got into an argument with the victim near West Santa Fe Avenue and N Street around 12:30 pm.Detectives say Badillo then hit the man with his vehicle and drove off.The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.Investigators tracked down Badillo at his home and took him into custody. He was booked into the Merced County jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.