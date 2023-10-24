A driver is out on bond after a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman during a pro-Palestine demonstration in north Fresno over the weekend.

Driver out on bond after hit-and-run crash at pro-Palestine demonstration in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is out on bond after a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman during a pro-Palestine demonstration in north Fresno over the weekend.

Police arrested 62-year-old Miguel Noriega for DUI causing injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials say he was involved in the crash around 6 pm Saturday on Nees and Blackstone, right in front of the PF Chang's restaurant.

Investigators say Noriega was in a pickup truck when he got into an argument with a person on a bike, who was part of the demonstration.

Police say Noriega claimed the cyclist attacked him as he drove away and that's when he ran into a woman standing in the parking lot.

The woman was treated at the hospital for an injured ankle.

Police are also looking into battery charges against the cyclist.