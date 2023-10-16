The family of a hit-and-run victim in central Fresno is speaking out about their devastating loss.

Family of woman killed in Fresno hit-and-run crash speaks out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a hit-and-run victim in central Fresno is speaking out about their devastating loss.

"My baby wanted to live. She was my world. She was hope, inspiration. She was so creative. Creativity got taken away,"

Through tears, Guadalupe Corona shared what her daughter, 19-year-old Corina Samuels, meant to her.

Fresno Police said Samuels was struck by a driver on October 3rd while crossing the street near Ashlan and Valentine avenues.

The driver did not stop.

When officers arrived, Corina was pronounced dead.

"I can't fathom, you just didn't stop, you just kept going," said Corina's sister, Beatriz Montano.

She explained the driver took away the light in her family's life.

"You hurt someone that had such a bright future. She had so many plans, so many plans, and I knew she was gonna do them," said Montano.

Her sister had aspirations of being an entrepreneur. She taught herself how to do nails and was on her way to becoming a certified nail technician.

The family said she was creative. Corina would give one-of-a-kind gifts that she would hand-make during the holidays.

Now, Corina's mother sits in her home lined with flowers and pictures of her daughter-- hoping this is all just a bad dream.

"Every night, I sit outside. I just sit outside because I hope when my baby pulls up, I'll be the first one to greet her," said Corona.

The Fresno Police Department says it will give updates on the investigation in the coming days.

The family will be holding funeral services next week.

They said Corina touched so many lives, and they are welcoming anyone who knew her.

The funeral information can be found here.

