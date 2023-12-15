24-year-old identified by family as victim of deadly hit and run in Richgrove

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is looking for the person who hit 24-year-old Nelva Beltran and took off on November 28.

The crash happened just before 6 am on Avenue 8 and Road 208.

Family tells us Nelva and her mom parked their car and were crossing the road to head to work at Famous Cold Storage in Richgrove.

When a man, who CHP believes is in his 30s, struck Nelva and took off.

"We do believe that. It's a 2007 to 2013 Chevy Silverado extended cab pickup. It could either be gray or like a gun. Metal blue is what we're believing just based on some of the physical evidence that was found at the scene," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

Nelva died at the scene.

She was laid to rest on Wednesday in her hometown of Porterville.

Her family was too devastated to be on camera but told Action News that she was kind, loving, full of life, and would always put her family first.

The CHP is doing what it can to help find the person responsible, hopefully finding justice for Nelva.

"We're trying to get the family closure. We're trying to bring this individual to justice again. Leaving someone behind on the road is just horrific. In that condition. There's no question that they would have known that they struck pedestrians. So how? It's hard just to fathom how another human being can just leave an innocent victim on the side of the road," expressed Officer Salas.

At the scene of the crash, there is no crosswalk.

"So, that driver may not have been at fault. But now, he just adds on additional charges. Because he left the scene of the crime," Officer Salas explained.

Nelva graduated from Porterville High School and was working to help support her mom.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to donate during this tragic time.

She is survived by her parents, brother, two sisters, and a niece and nephew.

If you have any details, you can contact the CHP in Porterville at (559) 784-7444.

